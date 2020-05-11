A day after Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman’s evening update on Facebook reported the third COVID-19 death of a Bradford County resident, an update Friday announced that he would be unable to do any more updates.
Carman said he received an email from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday indicating that physicians should be signing death certificates for COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and that they are not coroner cases.
“Their law, protocol, outranks the coroners’ law,” Carman said. “I’m very sorry about this guys, but I do feel it is important to comply with the Department of Health. Hopefully, I was helpful while it lasted. So, for now, you’ll have to go to the Department of Health website and get their numbers.”
The Department of Health continues to report two COVID-19-related deaths of Bradford County residents, although Carman said Thursday the third death was a 90-year-old man who had lived in the 18840 zip code and was in a facility for short-term rehabilitation.
Carman said four other people have died in the county, although they resided in New York state zip codes. According to the Department of Health, those deaths would be counted in their county of residence.
