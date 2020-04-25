OWEGO — Tioga County Budget Officer Jackson Bailey on Thursday walked county legislators through potential budget shortfalls as the virus pandemic ensues.
Revenue losses are currently estimated between roughly $2 million and over $3.2 million.
Citing New York State Association of Counties’ (NYSAC) ongoing analysis, Bailey told legislators they can expect a sales tax revenue loss between $745,000 and $2.3 million, drops of 3.2 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.
Being that the county distributes a quarter of this revenue to towns and villages, Bailey explained “with that reduction, there would be $189,000 less that would go out to towns and villages under the mild scenario (and) in the severe scenario, there would be $587,000 less.”
Further, the county is currently expecting a loss of $300,000 in casino revenue.
In terms of locally generated revenue, there’s currently an expected drop of roughly 15 percent — or $568,000 — due to eight weeks of inactivity as it pertains to fees for the departments of mental and public health, as well as the county clerk, Department of Motor Vehicles, Stop-DWI and the traffic diversion program.
Bailey noted that the figure could exceed the above-noted 15 percent, as that figure was based on the county’s larger revenue streams and excluded those in lesser amounts.
“Losses in the state retirement fund may cause increases in the county contribution rate in 2021,” Bailey said, and noted that NYSAC estimates a potential 20 percent increase in what is paid next year.
Additionally, through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s newly authorized pandemic emergency powers, the state may hold state aid to localities.
“NYSAC mentioned that with the governor’s authority he may remove up to 1 percent quarterly across the board, but there are no current tentative projections for that,” Bailey said.
“If he can take 1 percent — guaranteed he’ll take it,” said Legislator Bill Standinger.
“We’re actually talking about a 4 percent decrease in state aid annually,” Legislator Dennis Mullen said.
“Yeah, at minimum, because he also would have the power — whatever the state budget deficit is — he can enact more from that to pull it out,” Bailey said. “So, it could be even higher.”
That being said, the county is sitting with roughly $48 million in cash on hand, with $25 million in unrestricted funds, and $3.7 million in reserves, Bailey noted.
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey noted that there’s a rumor going around Albany that there’s going to be a 20 percent cut in funding for road and bridge maintenance.
“It’s like the wild west — we never know what’s coming,” she added.
Sauerbrey also noted the creation of a working group of department heads to actively keep track of what might be coming down the road, financially speaking, so the county can be prepared, as well as work on a plan for the reopening of business in the near future.
