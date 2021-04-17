WAVERLY – At 8:08 p.m. on Thursday the Waverly-Barton fire station received the call to respond to a fire at 702 Broad Street Extension. Other departments that responded were Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre, Greater Valley EMS, and Tioga County Fire Investigation.
Jeff Wheeler, assistant fire chief for Waverly-Barton, described the building as “severely damaged” and said that the roof of the structure collapsed. Additional details are not yet available. The incident is currently under investigation by the New York State Police Department.
