WAVERLY — David Marshall has been bowling for 63 years. He’s had over 20 300 games, but it’s not likely that any was more special than the one he had in the first round of qualifying for the Morning Times Doubles Shootout last weekend.
“I bowled my whole life; even in the service,” he said.
From the Binghamton area, Marshall, at 73 years of age, has now had 300 games in the region’s two premier bowling tournaments.
“I had a 300 game in the Binghamton Press Tournament in 1984,” said Marshall.
Marshall said that he’s bowled well since he moved to Chemung and started competing at Valley Bowling Center.
“I’ve bowled really well here,” he said. “I’ve had 11-12 300 games in this house and five or six 800 series. For some reason, I bowl good here.”
Of all the 300 games he’s had, this may be he most surprising.
“I’ve had physical problems. I have diabetes, I had a ruptured disc — I’m 73, things catch up with you.”
That said, he’s still rocking the lanes.
“It was nice. It was one of those things. It just happened and when you’re not expecting it. It was just one of those days. I don’t care what you’re interested in or what you do. Everybody has a good day along the way. That’s what this was for me.”
Marshall said that he had a 295 in one of his leagues and that he does average over 200.
“I had a 300 a couple of years ago and an 800. I was surprised I could do that — but they get harder. They start going down. Now, they’re noticeable and enjoyable because you don’t know if you’re ever going to get another one.”
Marshall wasn’t the only guy to throw a 300 on that pair of lanes last weekend. Mike Cole’s perfecto was on that same set.
“Bowling’s a funny thing. You can bowl really well and not score.”
It’s also true that you can be a little off and score well.
“You still have to have a little luck, too.”
“I actually bowled well. I can say that all 12 shots were good, and I just felt it. It was just one of those things. I had no expectations. I just came down to bowl.”
Marshall had another noteworthy event this year.
“Bowling in the three-man Sunday league we had the highest three-man score in the country for the entire year. We were only 17 pins off the highest three-man score ever.”
Marshall said that in the middle game he was the bum. He had a 279. That’s because teammates Brad Howard and JR Fleming each shot 300. For the day, they shot a 2,434 — that’s an average of 811.
Marshall may do so well at VBC because he genuinely likes the house.
“This is a nice house. It’s always clean. The shot is almost always close. It’s a very good place.”
Marshall particularly likes the Times Doubles, too.
“It was fun to do it in the Times tournament because you see a lot of people you don’t normally see in your leagues and you get more notice.”
He missed last year’s tournament due to the ruptured disc.
“It’s a fun tournament. I’m glad you guys still do it.”
Marshall and teammate Jayne Wilkens finished first-round qualifying with a very solid 1,396 and will bowl in the second round this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.