SPENCER — The Spencer Land Use Commission Board Meeting Monday evening replaced the usual meeting of the Joint Planning Board which has officially dissolved.
The Town and Village of Spencer Joint Planning Board will be replaced by the Village Planning Board; however, for the time being, there are no perspective members for this new board.
A lack of volunteers poses a problem for the future not only of the Planning Board, but also of the possibility of zoning. In order for a zoning code to be enforced, a Planning Board and a Zoning Board of Appeals needs to be established.
Although volunteers will be needed for zoning to be implemented in Spencer, the Land Use Commission is taking steps to present the idea of zoning to the Village of Spencer. At the Village of Spencer Board Meeting on December 2, the board will hold a public hearing to present the current zoning ideas, hear feedback, and answer questions.
Elaine Jardine presented a revised zoning map for the Village of Spencer, outlining potential zones. Further revisions were made at the meeting and will continue to be made to the zoning map.
According to Jardine, if the public hearing in December goes favorably, the next step would be for her and Village Attorney Irene Graven to work on creating a zoning code for the Village of Spencer. If members are then found for the Planning Board, the village could decide to create that board for zoning purposes, and the Land Use Commission would dissolve.
