ATHENS — The Athens School Board has an opening after longtime member and current vice president Lonnie Stethers stepped down from the board.
Stethers’ resignation was announced by school board president John Johnson at last Thursday’s board meeting.
The vacancy is for Region I which represents Athens Borough. Applicants must be a resident of the borough for at least one year to be considered for the opening.
Stether’s term was set to run through December of 2021.
Anyone interested in applying for the vacancy are asked to contact school board secretary Christine Middlecamp at (570) 888-7766 ext. 4279. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 9.
The board will meet July 14 to fill the vacancy.
With Stether’s resignation, the school board needed to choose his replacement as vice president. Johnson nominated Kathy Jo Minnick. With no other nominations, Minnick was unanimously approved for the post.
