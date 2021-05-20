ASHLAND — Visiting the Town of Ashland’s April board meeting, Mayor Deborah Lewis of the Village of Wellsburg proposed splitting the cost of landscaping around the town hall.
The town agreed to cover half the cost with the Village covering the other half. Mayor Lewis will bring quotes to the next meeting for the work.
Town Supervisor Vern Robinson proposed leasing a new copier machine for the office. The current copier’s lease for $142.83 per month has expired, and the new copier would cost $132.45 per month for six years with no up-front cost. The board approved exchanging the old printer for the new lease.
Organizers for the Wellsburg Community Days requested permission to use the ball park for fireworks this summer. The board approved the use on Saturday, August 21 for the fireworks and also on Sunday, August 22 as a rain date. Additionally, after receiving proof of insurance, the village will give their usual $250 donation toward the event.
Supervisor Robinson informed the board that Attorney Kim Middaugh has noticed issues with the running of official meetings. Some boards such as the planning and zoning boards have not been using protocols during meetings. Middaugh intends to set up training for the boards to help them follow the official meeting order.
The meeting concluded with a reminder about the closing of and work on the Lowman Crossover which began toward the end of April. There will be an extra fire truck across the river on County Route 60 for the duration of the work in order to provide the area with extra protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.