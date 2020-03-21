BURLINGTON — The Northern Tier Solid Waste announced Friday that effective Monday the business would be modifying its operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for a period of at least two weeks.
All curbside and drop-off recycling will be suspended. Public access to any NTSWA facility is restricted, which includes cash customers.
The Tiadaghton Area Transfer Station in Wellsboro will be closed and the Burlington Landfill and Blossburg Transfer Station will be open, but only to Commercial Haulers and with limited hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 pm). All NTSWA facilities will be closed on Saturday’s.
Trash routes operated by NTSWA will run as scheduled.
Electronic collections scheduled for April 4 at the Landfill in Burlington and April 25 at the Wellsboro High School have been postponed until further notice.
“The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s understanding during this time of uncertainty,” a press release said.
Please follow our Facebook page, visit www.NTSWA.org or call 570-297-4177 for a list of local haulers and for up to date information.
