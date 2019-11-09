ATHENS — Athens Area High School celebrated academic scholarship in the Social Studies on Wednesday as 64 students were inducted in to the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.
Mrs. Cheryl Stropko, Advisor, and Mr. Corey Mosher, AAHS Principal presented 62 seniors with their Honors cords, which they will wear proudly at graduation.
Officers of the local Rho Kappa chapter include: President Ankitha Pamula, Vice President Matthew Nowacoski, Secretary Jesse Sumner, Treasurer Travis Jayne, Parliamentarian Krysta Manning, and Historian Thomas Toscano.
