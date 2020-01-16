Williams funds chairs for Sayre

SAYRE — Late last summer, as the remodeling of the Sayre Area High School gym was being completed, it was realized that the new bleachers would set back further from the court sideline. With this additional space, the school would have room for seating for teams that would separate them from spectator areas.
When the old scoreboards began to malfunction and were in need of being replaced, the hopes of having the funds for the chairs diminished — until Williams Toyota stepped up and answered our request for funding.
“The chairs are more than a luxury in our situation,” said Sayre girls basketball Coach Eileen Sparduti. “In our former arrangement, the bleachers extended right up to the sideline of play. Without designated aisles, spectators passed by team benches and alongside the court very close to game action. It created a safety issue at times, especially with children. Now with the chairs, there is a clear line of traffic behind the teams. And teams benefit from being separated from the flow of spectators as well, with an unobstructed view of the floor.
“We are truly grateful for the Williams Toyota group who fully funded our request, which included 36 chairs and a portable carrier for storage. Not only do we have a safer environment for basketball spectators, but our wrestlers and volleyball programs also benefit from this additional seating.”
