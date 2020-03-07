CHEMUNG — Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter is going to appear before the Chemung County Legislature Monday to detail an aspect of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed 2020 budget that Richter says would severely limit the authority of local municipalities as it pertains to local development.
The Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, if enacted, would create the Office of Renewable Energy Permitting, with the intent to streamline the permitting process for large-scale renewable energy projects across the state.
“Cuomo over the last few years has been quite outspoken on his disdain for local governments. He has publicly stated that in his mind there are too many local governments. He’s had disdain for local governments and this is another one,” Richter said.
Richter, who said that he will speak before the Chemung County Legislature Monday to “sound the alarm” on the matter, said that there is a sense of urgency because Cuomo’s proposed budget is due for ratification by April 1. Beyond Chemung County, Richter said that he sent drafts to voice his concerns to the legislatures of both Broome and Tioga counties.
“The immediate concern is that land use for developable land is always best determined by local populations. Solar farms prevent commercial, agricultural or residential development meaning that land is entirely taken out of discussion for potentially decades,” Richter said.
Without the ability for local governments to have input on how local land is used, Richter said that local economic development could be stalled.
“For us, my town of Chemung, and our neighbors we only have so many parcels of developable acreage and to have them taken away for decades will have potentially negative economic impact because that land is being used for something that is not viable environmentally or economically,” Richter said.
According to a press release issued by the Governor’s office, municipalities would still have an opportunity to advise the Office of Renewable Energy permitting on compliance issues regarding local laws.
“This legislation will help achieve a more sustainable future, invigorating the green economy and reaffirming New York’s position as a market leader with a revamped process for building and delivering renewable energy projects faster,” Cuomo said in the press release.
One of the main reasons Cuomo’s press release states for the inclusion of the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act in his proposed 2021 budget is to get the state to 70 percent renewable energy use by 2030.
“Climate change is the existential challenge of our time, and New York State has risen to the occasion by enacting the strongest laws in the nation to protect and preserve our environment,” Cuomo is quoted as saying in the press release.
Beyond the issue of local governments being taken out of the loop as it pertains to the development of large scale renewable energy projects, Richter said another issue lays in the renewable energy industry itself.
“I put renewable energy in quotations because renewable energy is neither economically profitable or environmentally friendly.
“The technology is not there yet, they don’t produce enough power to justify the current technology, the only benefit is the tax benefits for the companies that develop them. Otherwise no one would come to New York to build a solar farm because there is no money in this,” Richter said.
According to a press release issued by Cuomo in 2018, nearly 159,000 clean energy workers were employed across the state with the sector growing at more than twice the rate of the overall economy.
“In the last year alone solar jobs increased by over 10 percent, adding more than 1,000 jobs in a single year according to the National Solar Foundation,” the press release states.
Richter also said that solar panels contain toxic chemicals themselves that are harmful to the environment.
“This is just one more thing to jam down the throat of local governments by the state. I don’t think Cuomo gives a crap about these things or about what we think, he only cares about what New York City legislators think,” Richter said.
Katy Reed, director of marketing and outreach for Solar Farms New York said that she has never heard of solar panels emitting toxic chemicals into the environment.
“The thing is that the solar panels used in the 1970s are still in use, so the life span is very long. In terms of toxicity of solar panels or issues with disposing of them, it’s not a problem we have had,” Reed said.
Reed added that Solar Farms New York, which currently operates a Solar Farm in Chemung County, is currently working with a university to look into recycling the solar panels in the future.
“So, in the end, we will produce the power so that (New York City) can have it,” Richter said.
