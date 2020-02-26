WAVERLY — The Waverly Lions Club recently celebrated its 90th anniversary, and inducted two new members to the organization.
Originally formed in 1930, a group of 21 men formed the Waverly chapter with the help of the Athens-Sayre and Elmira clubs.
Since then, the group has worked tirelessly to support the local community in countless ways — ranging from the Salvation Army and The Bridge, to the local food bank and yearly scholarships, and everything in between.
The group also helps and leads various community-centered activities for area residents and underprivileged individuals.
The Waverly Lions Club is always looking for more members, and meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Rail House in Waverly.
For more information, visit www.20eLions.com
