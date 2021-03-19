TIOGA CENTER – Parents, grandparents, and other fans of the Tioga Tigers are finally able to support their teams in person, albeit in limited capacities.
“We are reopen for spectators,” said interim superintendent Scot Taylor during the March 17 board meeting.
Indoor sports are allowed two spectators per each home team athlete, while outdoor sports are permitted two per home team athlete and two per each visiting team athlete.
“We go through the process to have them checked,” said Taylor. “The whole nine yards.”
The school assigns chaperones to each event to ensure all guidelines are followed, including masks, social distancing and temperature checks. Spectator information is also gathered in case contact tracing is needed afterward.
“It’s great to see people around here watching their kids play,” said Taylor. “I think the kids enjoy it as much as the parents.”
This welcome change in policy comes after a time of difficulties working with video broadcasts for their sporting events.
“We’ve been live streaming as much as we can,” said Taylor, but finding people to operate the broadcasts has been a challenge. “It’s not just as easy as turning a switch on on a camera, it’s quite a process.”
Taylor went on to say that even with live streaming they could never broadcast every game of every sport.
“We have two cameras and not necessarily enough people to run all the cameras. And some days we’ve got as many as three events so we’re not going to be able to cover everything.”
When asked about the possibility of fans watching events from outside the stadium, Taylor indicated that he has seem some people watch from their cars. “I don’t think that’s a big problem,” said Taylor, citing the fact that they are not coming into contact with anyone else
Home games for Tioga football and field hockey are currently being played off school campus due to their field not being fit for play.
“We Ideally would like to host at least one home game in each of those sports,” said Taylor. “It’s gonna be really dictated by how the weather is for the next month if we can get fields prepped to the point that they’re suitable for competition.”
