OWEGO — Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta recently announced that the municipality will provide emergency notifications through CodeRED, a high-speed communication system.
“CodeRED allows geographically based delivery, which means street addresses are required to ensure emergency notification calls are received by the proper individuals in a given situation,” Baratta said. “The system works for cell phones too, but we need to have an associated street address to provide relevant messages.”
Baratta emphasized that the system is only as good as the telephone number database utilized by the system, and encouraged residents to make sure their number(s) are included.
“No one should automatically assume his or her phone number is included,” Baratta said. “If your phone number is not in the database, you will not be called.”
Among the reasons the communication protocol was selected is due to the fact that both individuals and businesses can add their own phone numbers directly into the database, Baratta explained.
Required information includes first and last name, street address — physical address, no P.O. boxes — city, state, zip code, and primary phone number.
Additional phone numbers can be entered as well.
Baratta noted that the process is easy to use, and is a secure method for inputting personal information.
The data collected will only be used for emergency notification purposes, he added.
All businesses should register, along with those who have unlisted phone numbers and those who may have changed their phone number or address within the past year.
To add a phone number to the database, log onto the village website — VillageOfOwego.com — and follow the link to the “CodeRED Community Notification Enrollment” page.
Individuals can also text “OWEGO” to 99411 to enroll information from mobile phones.
Those without Internet access may call the village clerk’s office at (607) 687-3555 to supply their information over the phone.
