Dandy Canes program has record-breaking year
Dandy representatives on Wednesday donated funds raised by the Dandy Canes program to Sirens for Santa ($5,296) and Animal Care Sanctuary ($4,323).

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

ATHENS — Dandy announced on Wednesday that the 2019 Dandy Canes community fundraising campaign raised a record-breaking $89,195 across the chain’s 65 locations.

The 15th annual Dandy Canes campaign, which raises funds for more than 100 local organizations during the holiday season, bested last year’s total by almost $5,000.

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 26, Dandy customers were invited to make donations of $1 or more to local charities and community organizations handpicked by store employees. Participants are given a paper Dandy Cane to sign at the store to acknowledge their donation. The stores then hang the Dandy Canes across the entire building to highlight the community’s support.

One hundred percent of the funds raised by the customers of each store stay within the community. Each store manager and their associates select organizations that support the community and their customers, then work to spread the word and collect donations.

Local food pantries, animal rescues, youth development centers, veterans’ organizations and emergency services groups are among the more than 100 organizations chosen.

Dandy President Randy Williams thanked everyone involved for the success of this year’s Dandy Canes campaign.

“It’s been another record year for community giving during our 2019 Dandy Canes campaign. The $89,195 raised will have an incredible impact on those in our communities who need it most. I would personally like to thank our Dandy associates, who put forth tremendous effort for these wonderful organizations, and all of our valued customers for being so generous during the holiday season,” Williams said.

Dandy Canes is an annual community fundraising campaign that takes place in November and December. To date, customers in the communities where Dandy serves have raised more than half a million dollars in support of hundreds of charities across the Twin Tiers. For more information about Dandy Canes and a complete list of the 2019 recipient organizations, visit www.goDandy.com.

