ATHENS — The Athens Area School District will move to online learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 23. Students will return to their classrooms on Monday, Dec. 7, according to a press release from Superintendent Craig Stage.
“An increase in COVID positivity rates was anticipated this fall, Bradford County and many parts of Pennsylvania and the U.S. are now experiencing these increases,” Stage said on the school district’s app. “In an effort to proactively address the potential of school-based transmission, the Athens Area School District will be transitioning all schools to remote learning between November 23rd and December 6th. This applies to all students, extra-curricular activities and sports from November 23rd to December 6th.”
Building principals will be sharing building specific schedules/expectations for all faculty, staff and students, according to the press release.
Students will take technology/instructional materials home on Friday, November 20.
Parent/teacher conferences will still be held remotely on November 24 and November 25 as scheduled, according to the press release.
Remote learning days will be as follows November 23 and December 1-3 will be full days, November 24 and December 4 will be early dismissal days.
“We will return to traditional, in-person learning on Monday December 7th, 2020,” Stage said. “More information about meal pick-up, technology, and other services will be provided throughout the week. It will be posted on the district website and on social media.”
Stage said the decision to move to online instruction was made due to local and state health officials’ “growing concern over COVID-19 spikes as a result of holiday travel, gatherings, and other events related to the holidays.”
“We want to take a proactive approach in anticipation that families will be gathering and traveling over the Thanksgiving break. This two-week transition to remote instruction is a mitigation effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among our students, faculty, and staff,” Stage said. “It should also help us return to our preferred in-person model of instruction sooner rather than later. As we continue to move through a challenging school year, we are relying on the advice and support of local medical experts to help guide our decisions.”
“We need the support of our community to provide in-person instruction. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and vigilance with safety (masks, distancing, hygiene) both in and out of school, as well as the careful monitoring of students for illness prior to sending your (children) to school,” Stage added.
