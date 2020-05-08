OWEGO — The COVID-19 death toll in Tioga County increased to 15 on Thursday, according to Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
The death was at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly. It is at least the 11th death to take place at the facility.
Sauerbrey also reported two additional recoveries at Elderwood.
The number of people in mandatory quarantine is 86, and 36 have recovered.
Chemung County has seen 105 confirmed positive cases, and the death toll is two.
Over half of the cases in the county (67) have resulted in recoveries, while two people remain hospitalized.
Over 337,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 26,000 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
In Pennsylvania, the number of positive cases in Bradford County remains at 36 with two deaths, according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 16.
The state has seen nearly 53,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 3,100 people have died.
