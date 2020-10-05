The Valley and all of Bradford County was shocked and saddened when Commissioner Ed Bustin passed away unexpectedly on April 19 at the age of 59. Following his death, tributes came pouring in for the beloved county leader — and, on Saturday, he was recognized for his hard work and dedication one more time.
Bustin was posthumously honored by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania with its Commissioner of the Year award.
Bustin’s wife Terry accepted the award on behalf of the family, which was presented as part of a celebration of his life in Larnard-Hornbrook County Park Saturday afternoon following the conclusion of the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon.
The half marathon along with the two other Bradford County Park Series races were held in Ed’s memory given his passion for the county’s natural offerings.
Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone had nominated Ed for the award after his passing and received several letters of support through the process – a couple of which she read before the surprise presentation.
“Ed exemplified what it meant to be a leader,” she said. “He had compassion, empathy, and empowered others to do their best and to be our best selves.”
She especially highlighted Ed’s advocacy for the vulnerable, such as those struggling with and recovering from drug addiction. This included visiting the White House with Iannone as part of an opiate forum to discuss ways of tackling the crisis and, in February, testifying before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Human Services Committee about the need for increased mental health funding.
“He recognized how the lack of housing impacted the criminal justice system, the mental health system, and the drug and alcohol system,” she continued. “He was a champion and understood the importance of addressing social determinants of health as a key factor in addressing poverty. He excelled at building relationships with the public, the private, and the non-profit sector. He was known for always listening carefully to every person who wanted to talk with him at the many events he attended.”
Others, such as Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, noted how his Democratic colleague’s appeal crossed party lines. And with a strong passion for the community he served, Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said Ed pretty much hit the ground running following his appointment as commissioner in 2015 to replace Mark Smith, who went to work as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
“He just wasn’t a fellow commissioner, he was a friend,” said McLinko.
“He loved his family, he loved his community, he loved this county,” said Miller, “and that’s shown by all of the faces you see here today.”
In recognition of his service to the community, which included as a firefighter and member of the Greater Valley EMS board, the commissioners revealed Saturday that a “green” roof at the new public safety center currently being constructed along Route 6 will be dedicated in Ed’s memory. With grass on it, Miller described the “green” roof as a park that people can walk around on.
As others noted during the celebration of life, Terry said being a commissioner wasn’t initially in the cards for Ed, but became his true calling.
“He was a good man who enjoyed life to the fullest and gave back as much as he could,” Terry said.
Other speakers included Ed’s son Bob, brother John, and friend and former co-worker Denny Bell, who shared a variety of personal reflections, while others stepped up to the microphone to share scripture.
Terry encouraged those in attendance to share their own stories about Ed, whether they brought about laughter or tears.
“I know he is here with us today in this very special park, surrounded by the beauty of Bradford County,” she said.
