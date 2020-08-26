There were no new COVID-19 cases reported throughout the area on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 89.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 35 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
New updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health classify Bradford County in the low COVID-19 transmission category, which means there has been less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days and/or less than 5% positivity within that time period.
Over 126,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,600 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, Tioga County reported four new recoveries, bringing the number to 183.
The county has seen 219 cases of coronavirus, 11 of which are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25.
Additionally, 102 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County also reported additional recoveries, adding three to bring the total to 155.
There have been a total of 164 cases of COVID-19 in the county, along with three related deaths.
Six of the cases are currently active.
Over 435,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
