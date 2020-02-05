WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees recently voted to once again override the state property tax cap — an action that village officials have passed annually for the past six years.
Trustees have passed the motion every year while officials develop the village’s budget for the next fiscal year as a “just-in-case” measure.
For example, in the 2018-2019 and current fiscal years, trustees reduced taxes by 0.71 percent and raised taxes 0.36 percent, respectively.
“We’ve only just started the budget development process, and this is just something we do strictly as a safety net every year to make that process easier,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said.
The municipality’s tax cap, which is typically set at 2 percent, is 1.78 percent this year.
In other village news:
• Trustees voted to schedule Grievance Day for property tax assessment from 4 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the village hall.
• Trustees approved the appointment of Kristi Zimmer to the village’s board of assessment. Zimmer also serves on the Waverly Central School District’s board of education.
