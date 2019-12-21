TIOGA — The Tioga Central School Board this week had an arguably good problem to deal with during their last meeting of the calendar year — how to spend $1.2 million left over from the district’s capital project.
The $7 million endeavor wrapped up earlier this year, with the bulk of the project consisting of infrastructure and safety improvements across all district buildings, including the replacement of four boilers, relocating the district offices to the high school, renovating the high school entrance to allow handicap entry and replacing the asphalt of parking lots of the elementary school, middle school and high school, as well as the drives of elementary school, bus loop and district office.
So since the district has a fair chunk of money remaining to look at other projects, the board hosted a presentation by representatives from King and King Architects to get a glimpse of what the district should consider as priorities.
Among the ideas listed were:
• Domestic water piping replacement — $60,000
• Ventilation improvements — $30,000
• Elementary School fourth grade/pool roof replacement — $200,000
• Elementary School main office relocation — $350,000.
The total of these projects combined would be approximately $640,000, representatives explained. Other project ideas included sewage treatment plant improvements, LED lighting upgrades and additional roofing replacement at the elementary school.
The elementary school roof over the pool already leaks and is past its warranty, Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton explained, adding that the district’s roofs overall are a higher priority than the main entrance renovation project.
Hamilton also noted that the sewage plant was identified in the last district survey as a potential problem area. He stated that even though there has been any reported issues with the facility, it is over 20 years old, and if something negative were to happen to it, the district could not apply for an emergency project from the state to help with the problem since the district already identified the facility as an issue that needed work.
“So depending on what we hear (from the engineers), this is very high on my list of things to do,” he said. “I look at things in that if they fail, what’s the impact on the district? Roofs are a big one, and this sewage plant could be a huge issue if it fails on us.”
The King and King representatives added that they are still in the early investigation stages of the plant, and more information would be known next month.
“There’s a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to at this point, so our goal is to get a tighter list together and answer more questions in time for the next meeting on Jan. 8,” Hamilton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.