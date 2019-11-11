NICHOLS — “It was always a dream of the village to have a veterans park right here in Nichols, and Adeline Whitmore made it happen,” Nichols Village Mayor Lesley Pelotte declared Saturday.
That dream culminated with the gathering of local veterans and community members Saturday for the opening of the new Veterans Memorial Park on West River Road in Nichols.
A brand-new sidewalk leads up to two benches located at the park with a large stone and a plaque placed in front of a flag pole, which a group of veterans from the Nichols American Legion used to raise an American flag to kick off the special ceremony.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance by Girl Scout Troop 61082, members of the Tioga Central High School Band led off with a performance of the National Anthem.
That music was followed by the comments from Pelotte, which led to much thanks from Whitmore.
“My hope is that this memorial will be here to honor and remember veterans for many years,” she said. “Without the courageous sacrifices of these men and women, we wouldn’t be here today to enjoy the freedoms that we have.”
For Whitmore, the park is the product of two years of hard work to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award. In order to raise the funds needed for the park, she organized community yard sales, pancake breakfasts, a motorcycle rally and also approached local businesses for donations.
“As a village, we are very proud to have this park to honor our veterans,” Pelotte added.
