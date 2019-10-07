Anthony J. Renna and Melanie Renna to Betsy Sue Higbee of Hicksville Long Island, New York, for property in Troy Township for $500.
Ruth D. West and Kim E. Clarkson (POA) to Kim E. Clarkson of Germantown, Maryland, for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Roscoe Smith Jr. and Rosalyn G. Smith to Michele L. Lewis of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $247,000.
Michael Spadaccino to Michael Spadaccino of Feasterville Trevose, Pennsylvania, for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Stanley J. Burczynski, Joyce Burczynski Estate and Beverly A. Lawson to Stanley J. Burczynski Jr., Ronald S. Burczynski, Dianna J. Gibbs and Beverly A. Lawson of Elmira, New York, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Susan Anderson Executrix and John D. Spencer Estate to Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Susan Anderson to George Anderson and Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Susan Anderson Executrix and John D. Spencer Estate to Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Susan Anderson to George Anderson and Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Terry A. Vanderpool to Teri Jo Shaw and Bret B. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Bonnie Vanderpool to Teri Jo Shaw and Bret B. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Wesley E. Smith, Megan A. Smith and Maureen Atlee Hipple to Wesley E. Smith and Megan S. Smith of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $0.
Dewings Management LLC and Pennsylvania Limited Liability Company to Dustin Randolph and Natalie Jean Camp of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $80,850.
Sally J. Dotter and Richard K. Cook II (POA) to Alex Cook of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $90,000.
Susan Eike, Carol Eike and Michael Dunbar to Donald L. Abrams Jr. of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $75,000.
Gloria Ann Mattison Trustee and Johnson Family Trust to Gorsline Properties LLC of Ulster for property in Athens Township for $115,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, James Stepanski Jr. and James Martin Stepanski (AKA) to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation of Midvale, Utah, for property in Standing Stone Township for $1,263.14.
Lloyd James Bailey and Lloyd J. Bailey (AKA) to David Michael Jackson of Troy for property in West Burlington Township for $145,500.
Madelyn A. Suydam Estate and Leroy C. Suydam Executor to Leroy C. Suydam and Victoria M. Suydam of Williston, Florida, for property in Wyalusing Borough and Terry Township for $1.
Robert W. Schaeffer and Tammy L. Schaeffer to Nicholas Wayne Carson and Arline Mae Carson of Wyalusing for property in Standing Stone Township for $234,900.
