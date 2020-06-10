The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 48 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
At least 20 of the cases are confirmed to be tied to the Sayre-based ZIP code 18840.
Three people in Bradford County have died due to complications of the virus.
Statewide, over 76,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 cases, and the death toll recently surpassed 6,000. Approximate 71 percent of cases in Pennsylvania have resulted in recoveries.
In New York, the number of positive cases in Tioga County increased to 145 on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The death toll in Tioga County is 24.
According to Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, 22 of the deaths are tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries from the virus reached 100 on Tuesday, including at least 39 at Elderwood.
Chemung County now has only one active case of COVID-19.
Of the 111 total cases, 107 people have recovered and three have died.
Over 400,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 people have died.
