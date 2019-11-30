Regions in northeastern Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York — including Chemung, Tioga and Bradford counties — have been placed under a winter storm watch from Sunday morning through Monday evening, according to National Weather Service.
Specifically, the watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday morning to 7 p.m. Monday evening, with total snow accumulations of five to nine inches, and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice possible.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” forecasters said. “The hazardous conditions could impact holiday weekend travel and the morning commute on Monday.”
Forecasters explained that Sunday morning is expected to be greeted by snow and sleet before mixing with freezing rain in the afternoon and evening hours.
“Another period of steady or even heavy is forecast for Sunday night into Monday,” weather service officials stated. “Snowfall rates could reach one-inch-per-hour at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.