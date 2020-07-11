Criminal Mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an instance of criminal mischief that occurred on Jones Road in Warren Township on June 23-24.
According to police, an unknown actor caused damage to a metal sign posted at the end of a Repsol Oil & Gas gas pad access driveway. Police said a bullet hole was observed on the sign. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a theft that occurred on Blue Jay Lane in Ulster Township on July 1.
According to police, troopers received a report of the theft of three Douglas tires and rimes from a 2005 Mazda. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police in Towanda. The assessed value of the items stolen is $400.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 68-year-old man from Ulster in connection to an instance of harassment that occurred on Cowell Road in Sheshequin Township on July 1.
According to police, troopers responded to 599 Crowell Road for a report of an altercation at approximately 9:18 p.m. An investigation resulted in the arrestee being cited with a non-traffic violation.
Disorderly Conduct
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Michael Watkins, 33, of Towanda, on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident in Burlington Township on June 30.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to Sugar Creek RV Park on Route 6 for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with Watkins, who appeared to be highly intoxicated and outraged. Watkins told police that he was under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances. Watkins was then arrested and lodged at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Lost/Missing Firearm
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking for a black Ruger LCP .380 pistol that was reported missing from a residence in Wells Township recently. Anyone with information about the firearm or if anyone comes across a Ruger firearm is asked to contact State Police in Towanda. The pistol carries a serial number of 380298741.
Drug Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Steven Spencer, 43, of Wyalusing, on charges of DUI and drug possession following a traffic stop on the Golden Mile in Wysox Township on June 20.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Fred Vanderpool, 50, of Towanda, on charges of DUI following a traffic stop on the Golden Mile in Wysox Township on June 19.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a stolen water well head taken from a Chesapeake Energy location in Terry Township sometime between March 16 and June 23. The value of the well head taken from 224 Paradise Road was assessed at $11,247.09 according to police.
