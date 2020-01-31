TOWANDA — An Athens man who was arrested for choking his girlfriend and putting a shotgun in her mouth while threatening to kill her last June has been sentenced in Bradford County Court.
Lance Adam Johnson, 36, was sentenced to 56 months to 16 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after pleading no contest in December to the charges of Strangulation, a felony of the second degree; Terrorist Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and Endangering the Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
According to Athens Borough Police, Johnson repeatedly attacked his girlfriend on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 before the victim could escape their home and get to the police station.
Johnson had become very “angry and paranoid” according to the victim, and accused her of cheating on him. Johnson had been smoking methamphetamine for “a couple weeks” but had quit for one week prior to the incidents.
On June 20, Johnson approached the victim and began to scream that she had been cheating on him. He then grabbed her by the throat with his right hand and held it there “choking her.” Johnson then pushed her to the ground and began to kick her multiple times, police said.
Later that day, the victim was standing in the kitchen when Johnson began yelling “I want answers ... I want to know.” The suspect once again grabbed her by the throat and began to choke her, the affidavit stated.
The first two times Johnson grabbed the victim by the throat she “could still breathe,” but that would not be the case later that night, according to the police statement.
Later on that night, Johnson twice entered the bedroom and again yelled about her cheating. He would then grab her by the throat and both times she could not breathe, the statement said.
Johnson would later place the victim’s right pointer finger into a pair of “cutters” and threaten to cut off her finger if she didn’t admit to the cheating, police said.
Later on the night of June 20, Johnson would dump shampoo, conditioner, soap and hair spray on her, the victim said. He then took her pepper spray out of her purse and sprayed her in the eyes.
Shortly after she washed out her eyes, Johnson entered the bedroom and got a shotgun from the closet. He then allegedly put the front of the barrel in her mouth — chipping her front tooth — and stated “I’m going to kill you if you don’t answer me,” the victim said.
On June 21, Johnson was still “in a bad and angry mood” and grabbed her by the throat and began to yell at her, police said.
According to the affidavit, the victim’s two children wanted to go outside and play later that day, and Johnson allegedly grabbed one child by both arms and picked him off the ground. The suspect said to the child “you’re not going outside (expletive)” and threw the child across the room. The young victim landed on his back and the back of his head — although his mother did not think he was injured.
The victim attempted to get her children out of the house and into her van but was originally stopped by Johnson, who had knocked the victim to the ground and grabbed the van keys.
Later in the day, the victim was able to recover the keys and leave the house. She then went to the Athens Borough Police Department to make a statement.
Police said they observed the victim’s face to be very red in color with red marks on the right side of her neck, her front left tooth was chipped, she had multiple bruises on both her arms and wrists, a laceration on her right pointer finger, multiple bruises on both legs and both sides of her body.
Officers from Athens Borough and Sayre Borough were able to take Johnson into custody without incident.
Johnson was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony; one count of strangulation, a second-degree felony; two counts terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.
