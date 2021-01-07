HARRISBURG — State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw were sworn in for their new terms in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Pickett, who serves Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties, just started her 11th term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The longtime state representative announced Tuesday that she has been reappointed to serve a fifth term as chair of the House Insurance Committee, which works to ensure that the state’s insurance laws are fairly protecting consumers.
“As we begin a new legislative session, one of our top priorities is to continue the work that is already underway to guarantee the integrity of future elections in Pennsylvania. Our review of the 2020 election is expected to result in changes that will lead to renewed trust in the election process, which many voters currently do not have,” said Pickett. “We will continue our work to return economic prosperity to families and business owners who have struggled to survive the pandemic, and also ensure that our schools can provide the highest quality of education to students.”
The swearing-in ceremony marked the official start of the 2021-22 Legislative Session. Republicans currently hold the majority with 113 seats, including the vacancy created by the untimely death of Rep. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) on Saturday. Members also re-elected Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) as Speaker of the House.
“I am proud and humbled to once again be able to serve my friends and neighbors in our region and look forward to getting to work on their behalf in the new session,” Pickett added.
Yaw (R-23) was sworn into his fourth term in the state Senate, representing Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna (parts) and Union counties, during a ceremony Tuesday at the State Capitol.
“I want to thank the voters of the 23rd Senatorial District for again placing trust in me to represent their interests in Harrisburg,” Yaw said. “There are many serious challenges facing our great state in the new legislative session and they will take dedicated commitment to address. I will continue to be faithful to that mission. We need to work together, within our own party and across party lines, to address these challenges. Together, we can continue to make our state a better place to live, work and raise our families.”
During his career, Yaw has received numerous recognitions for his work, such as Solicitor of the Year, Rural Health Legislator of the Year, Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award from the Susquehanna Council, Boy Scouts of America, and the Lycoming College Alumni of the Year Award, to name a few, a press release said.
Yaw is a member of the Lycoming Law Association and Pennsylvania Bar Association, Pennsylvania Association for Justice, and a former member of the Board of Directors of Susquehanna Legal Services. He serves as “Of Counsel” with the McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport, a firm which has been in continuous existence for 150 years.
A U.S. Army veteran, Yaw graduated from Montoursville High School, attended Bucknell University, and earned degrees from Lycoming College and the American University School of Law in Washington, D.C.
