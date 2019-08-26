Drug possession
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Oklahoma man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail after an incident that occurred on Aug. 9 on West Pine Street in Athens Borough.
According to borough police, Justin Roger Johnson, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
Johnson will appear in court on Sept. 3 before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing.
Criminal conspiracy
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira man was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail after he was charged with criminal conspiracy following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on May 16.
According to township police, James Carlton Woodham, 62, was charged after he allegedly assisted in a retail theft at the store.
Woodham was scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Friday.
Driving under the influence
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens woman has been charged with DUI of controlled substances and summary offenses following an incident that occurred on Longway Street in Athens Borough.
According to borough police, Elizabeth Rae Short, 33, was charged following a traffic stop on Aug. 3.
Short is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 27.
Simple assault
SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred on Hayden Street in Sayre on Friday.
According to borough police, Raymond Saxer, 41, was charged after he allegedly struck another person with an open hand.
Saxer was remanded to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, and a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Sept. 3.
