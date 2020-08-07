DUI
A Sayre man faces the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol – .16% or higher and summary careless driving following an early morning Feb. 22 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Joshua Michael Arnold was observed driving a Ford Explorer around 1:30 a.m. along North Keystone Avenue. Police said the vehicle was swerving and touched the center line three times before slowing to near a stop to make a wide left turn onto Pitney Street.
The vehicle was pulled over after slowing to near a stop again as it turned onto Pennsylvania Avenue. Police detected the smell of alcohol on his breath while also noting that his eyes were red and glossy, and his speech was slurred. Police also noticed an open 25 ounce can of Busch Light beer in the center console. A preliminary breath test showed the presence of alcohol. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .253%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.
