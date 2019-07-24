WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees was forced to reschedule its regular workshop session on Tuesday due to a lack of a quorum.
Mayor Patrick Ayres, Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam and Trustee Steve Burlingame were the only board members available for Tuesday’s meeting. The remaining board members were unable to attend because of either being out of town or personal reasons.
As a result, the board did not reach a quorum — meaning that not enough board members were present for the meeting and no official business or action could be taken.
The meeting was rescheduled for noon today at the village hall located at 32 Ithaca St. The public is invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.