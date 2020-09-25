SAYRE — The group leading the Sayre Revitalization Initiative is looking for community input.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30 there will be a pair of open houses at The Enterprise Center where residents can help shape the future of downtown Sayre.

The first session will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, residents can give their input from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Drop in and share your voice about the future of downtown Sayre as we embark on our visioning process,” a flyer for the community engagement sessions states.

The public forum will show residents examples of potential facades and streetscapes and organizers are asking community members to participate in person.

All social distancing guidelines will be followed.

