ATHENS — The family of SPC Oliver Brown presented a $4,000 check on Saturday, Oct. 5 to Team CamBear and Walk for Our Buddies, which raises money and awareness for Down Syndrome.
The $4,000 donation came from the money raised at the 2019 Oliver Brown Memorial Golf Tournament
The golf tournament is held annually in memory of SPC Oliver Brown, an Athens native who was killed in action in 2005. The tournament, organized by the owners of Tanner’s Bar and Grill, Ryan Wood and John Thurston, was held on September 9 at Tomasso’s this year.
Friends and family of individuals with Down Syndrome create teams for support and fund raising each year as part of the walk. Team members complete the walk together as part of the larger Walk for Our Buddies community.
Team CamBear is a walk team in support of Cameron Allen, a young boy from Troy, who has Down Syndrome. This is the second year that Cameron’s dad, Joby, has accepted the donation from the Oliver Brown Memorial Golf Tournament on behalf of Walk for Our Buddies.
Walk for Our Buddies is a non-profit organization that awards small grants, up to $500, to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families to help pay for expenses not covered by other sources, such as travel for medical appointments and procedures, educational programs, adaptive bicycles and more. More information and grant applications may be found on the organization’s website, www.tspt.biz/walkforourbuddies.
