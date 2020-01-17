I grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania and most of my family still lives in that area. I had a nephew born recently and a niece born in August. I also have a 2-year old nephew.

I live with my husband of 11 years and our 10 rescued special needs pets — a pitbull, an English bulldog, a Plott hound and seven cats.

Current Position: Teacher of Biology, Chemistry and 8th grade science; Environmental Club mentor; PBIS high school coach

This is my third year teaching at Sayre. Prior to that, I taught 8th grade science in Allentown and Steelton-Highspire school districts for five years. Before I was a teacher, I worked in molecular biology research labs at Temple University and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. I love to travel. Some of the more interesting places that I have been are Cuba, Angkor Wat in Cambodia and a Buddhist monastery in Thailand.

Education: I have a BA in Psychology from West Chester University, an MA in Biological Anthropology from University of Pittsburgh, just finished an MAT in Biology Education from Miami University (graduating in December) and I am working on finishing up an MS in Molecular Pharmacology from Thomas Jefferson University (plan to graduate December of 2020).

Favorite Hobbies: I have a 125-year old house with a carriage house and I like to work on DIY projects. Recently, my husband and I tore out three layers of flooring to expose the original plank floors of the carriage house.

My very first job was: A cashier at Channel Home Center

A fact about me that might surprise you: I love 80s and 90s alternative music. Green Teacher just published an article about the Sayre Environmental club’s butterfly garden! (The article can be found here: https://greenteacher.com/pollinating-hope/).

Load comments