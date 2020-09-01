SAYRE — As the 2020-2021 school year kicked off last week, the Sayre Area School District saw an increase in the number of families who chose to homeschool their children.
According to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, the district has 48 kids who are being homeschooled this year. Last year that number was “in the teens,” Daloisio told the school board at last Monday’s meeting.
Daloisio told the board that the high school has 435 in-person students this year, while 61 are learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Snyder Elementary, 484 students are learning in-person with 69 kids using the remote format.
According to Daloisio, 38 high school students are enrolled in the Sayre Online Learning Academy, which is different than remote learning, and 38 elementary students are using SOLA.
Daloisio acknowledged that the district would be keeping a close eye on the numbers as the coronavirus pandemic has forced parents to make tough decisions.
“I think it’s going to be a concern to see where things fall. We are still watching the numbers for cyber school to see how that’s going to happen — (as well as) the cyber charter and we’ll see what happens there,” Daloisio said.
“The homeschooling, it’s not really a concern, I think parents are looking at all the options that they have available and they’re choosing what best fits their family,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.