Athens High hosts Top 10 Banquet via Zoom

ATHENS — The Athens Area School District hosted its own Top Ten Banquet over Zoom due to the students missing out on the annual Rotary Top Ten Banquet.

“Each student was provided dinner from Yanuzzi’s Restaurant. Students picked up a dinner of their choice at 5:45 p.m. and School Board President John Johnson, Superintendent Craig Stage, High School Principal Corey Mosher, AAHS Assistant Principal Steve Boyce, AAHS Guidance Secretary Barb Soprano and AAHS Guidance Counselors Dan Kelleher and Katelin Williams joined our top ten students in an evening of praise and congratulations for their great accomplishment,” a press release said.

“Our top ten students work tirelessly to maintain academic excellence while balancing that quest with extra-curricular activities, holding officer positions within our organizations, and giving back to the community.”

Load comments