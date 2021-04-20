BARTON — To celebrate Earth Day this year, the Carantouan Greenway and Penelec are teaming up for a project.

According to a press release, the two organizations will get together on Thursday to plant trees at the Wildwood Reserve.

“Penelec and the Carantouan Greenway are joining to celebrate Earth Day on April 22. We welcome volunteers to help us plant bare-root trees at the Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. We plan to work from 9 a.m. to noon, meeting at the Reserve parking lot,” the press release said.

Questions may be directed to 607-565-2636.

