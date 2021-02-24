Despite some improvement in percent positivity, Bradford County still remains in Pennsylvania’s highest category for COVID-19 transmission along with 39 other counties.
The latest Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data revealed Monday and reflecting the period between Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 shows Bradford County at 7.6% positivity, with a rate of 112.7 per 100,000 residents over the seven-day period. This represents 12 fewer residents than the previous week, or a decrease of 1.8%.
Out of the 40 counties ranked in the substantial transmission category, Bradford County is ranked 23rd. Forest County had the highest rate with 15.5% positivity.
Sixty-three counties were in the substantial category with first reporting of the month.
Statewide, Department of Health officials reported a decrease from 8% to 6.5% positivity, with 16 counties now posting positivity rates below 5%.
“Following these proven public health practices, our mitigation orders, and most importantly, the resilience of our fellow Pennsylvanians to unite against COVID-19, Pennsylvania is seeing encouraging data relating to less COVID-19 spread within the community as we report lowered statewide positivity rates as well as lowered case counts,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “While we know there is reduced community spread, it is still important to continue public health efforts across the state. We ask Pennsylvanians to continue to course — wash your hands, practice social distancing, and wear mask.”
“As we continue our COVID-19 response, the Department of health is working with vaccine providers to get vaccine into arms across the commonwealth,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “While we do have access to limited vaccine allotments from the federal government, the importance of the proven health practices and mitigation efforts remain important.”
