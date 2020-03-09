21st Annual Open Forest held in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — “It’s like an open house, but it’s at the forest,” Linda Campbell said with a big smile.
The Satterlee Creek Environmental Center board member was on her way to judge the cardboard dog sled contest as she made the quip during the center’s 21st Annual Open Forest on the grounds of the former Litchfield Elementary School.
The popular outdoors event held every year on the first Saturday of March returned this past Saturday and welcomed hundreds of families looking to break out of cabin fever and reintroduce themselves to nature.
“We’ve got the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill with us again,” Campbell said. “We have spear-throwing, a blacksmith, face-painting, raffles, the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, food, music and lots of other family fun activities.”
Campbell also thanked the Sayre High School Future Business Leaders of America for their support volunteering to help at the event.
“Events like this are truly the heartbeat of volunteerism,” she said.
Campbell noted that the purpose of the event was to promote the environmental center and the services it can offer.
“The pavilion can be reserved for free by contacting the Sayre High School administration office, and there’s also access to all the trails that are here,” she stated.
Dale Pitcher of the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill added that another winter event that was held this past November at the environmental center will be held again this year.
“Last November, we had Bradford County’s first-ever dog sled event here,” he said. “We had 29 entries from as far away as Philadelphia and Syracuse come out and do a whole variety of sled dog events on a trail that was about one-third of a mile. We’ll hold that again probably the week after Veterans Day.”
More information on the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center can be found online on its Facebook page.
