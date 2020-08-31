WAVERLY — With the district’s re-opening plan in place, most of the Waverly School Board meeting Wednesday night focused on more mundane business.
Superintendent Eric Knolles noted that the first two weeks of the 2020-2021 school year will consist of hybrid learning with students reporting every other day. The school also plans to offer both in-school and virtual models.
The Board also voted unanimously to approve the new superintendent’s contract.
The Board also approved both the 2020-2021 fueling station agreement between the Waverly Central School District and the Village of Waverly, the fire departments and Town of Barton for the use of the District’s fueling station and the 2020-2021 tax warant.
In addition, the Board approved staff appointments for a secondary math teacher, a school counselor, a certified School Social Worker, three custodial workers and two teacher’s aides, substitute appointments for a custodial/maintenance worker and bus driver.
The Board also accepted the resignations of one custodial worker and the school’s Director of Management Services, Dave Mastrantuono. Mastrantuono will stay with the school as a part-time Director of Management Services.
The next meeting of the Waverly School Board will be held in the auditorium on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.