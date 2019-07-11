TIOGA — There is still some reshuffling to do on the Tioga Central School Board even though the board held its annual reorganization meeting Wednesday.
Tamara Booser officially resigned from the school board for undisclosed reasons — almost exactly a year from when she was sworn into the position for her first term.
Her resignation means that a special election will be held on Aug. 27 to fill the vacant position for the unexpired four years of her term.
District officials noted that the deadline to file petitions for the post is July 29.
The special election is expected to be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the district office.
More information can be found by contacting the district office at 607-687-8000.
As for the board’s reorganizational meeting, itself, Cathi Root retained her role as board president, and Pam Zwierlein entered into a new role as vice president of the board.
Zwierlein also kept her title as the board’s legislative representative, and board member Aaron Lounsberry continues as the board’s workers’ compensation trustee. Board member Scot Taylor was elected as the board’s new health trust consortium trustee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.