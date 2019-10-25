District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Carl Button, 47, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Accidents Involving damages to Attended Vehicle of Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Driving under Suspension, DUI related, a summary offense. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Button following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough.
Marselles Rutledge, 38, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 109 days to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Rutledge for the offense occurring on Oct. 9, 2009.
Levi Sutton, 25, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fine of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Sutton for the offense occurring on March 11, 2019.
Joshua Nickeson, 41, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanors of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nickeson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township on Feb. 10, 2019.
Gordon Crawford, 27, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 168 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines $1000.00, restitution of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle, misdemeanors of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham Township on April 12, 2019, and Wysox Township on April 15, 2019.
Courtney Bailey, 33, Athens, was sentenced to 24 months of County Intermediate Punishment. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Bailey for the offense occurring on April 12, 2019.
Bailey Halbert, 22, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 60 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, a felony offense, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Halbert for the offenses occurring on Nov. 6, 2017 in Wyalusing Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney, Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Travis White, 33, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. White will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested White following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on April 18, 2019.
Joan Peters, 52, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Peters will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Peters for the offense on June 26, 2019.
Timothy Thurston, 37, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (2/10), (Drugs), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Thurston will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Thurston for the DUI on April 18, 2019. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thurston for the offense of Resisting Arrest, following investigation of the incident that occurred in Monroeton Borough on May 30, 2019.
Tammy Thurston, 48, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Thurston will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Thurston for the offense on May 8, 2019.
Lisa Johnson, 35, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Johnson will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense on Dec. 23, 2018.
