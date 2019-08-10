Drug possession

SAYRE — Two Waverly individuals were charged following a traffic stop on West Hayden Street in Sayre on Aug. 4.

According to Sayre police:

Joseph D. Terwilliger, 27, was charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and several summary-grade traffic offenses.

Jessica Leah Camerline, 33, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the pair was arrested after a traffic stop yielded methamphetamine on Terwilliger’s person and multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Terwilliger and Camerline are due back in court for preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 10.

