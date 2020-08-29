WEST BURLINGTON – Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller announced Thursday that a member of the Bradford County Manor’s administration tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
However, Miller also stated that after widespread testing of both staff and residents at the manor, no other cases were confirmed.
Miller said the manor had resumed some in-person family visits, but had to temporarily suspend them following the positive COVID-19 test. Officials hope to welcome visitors once again in the near future now that the employee in question has tested negative.
“We are very cautious in exposing (residents) to this COVID virus, so we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety over there,” said Miller.
As with many other agencies, county officials do not identify employees who have been affected by COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s reporting on long-term care facilities has yet to be updated to reflect this case at the manor.
In an attempt to help staff at the manor, Miller said the county applied for funding under the COVID-19 Hazard Pay Grant Program, but was denied. According to Commissioner Doug McLinko, who joined the meeting via phone, this was due to the program running out of money.
“It’s nothing we did,” said McLinko.
Applications were received between July 16 and July 31 for employees in life-sustaining occupations who make less than $20 an hour. For those awarded grants, the additional hazard pay is to be paid out between Aug. 16 and Oct. 24, and could equal up to $1,200 per eligible full-time or equivalent employee over the course of that time period, or a $3 an hour hazard pay increase.
