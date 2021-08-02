4-H at the Tioga County Fair

OWEGO – A year’s worth of work, learning and positive youth development will be showcased in the 4-H events at the Tioga County Fair from Aug. 10 to 14.
Some of the events will include the showing of horses, beef cattle, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, poultry, and rabbits. In addition to animals, other projects on display will include food, art, science, technology, engineering, and other agricultural projects.
Melissa Watkins, 4-H resource educator, said she is excited to have a well-rounded variety of shows and projects on exhibit this year.
Many youth reinvested money that they earned on livestock auction projects last year in order to have even better project animals this year.
The fair will also feature the 4-H food booth and dairy bar, which sells fair staples such as hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, ice cream, milkshakes, daily dinner specials, and the well-known taco salad. The money raised from the booth will go toward positive youth development programs within 4-H.
Watkins expressed how 4-H’s activities at the fair would not be possible without the work done by people involved in 4-H and the support of many volunteers who give their time.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Aug. 10: 8 a.m. — 4-H food booth and dairy bar opens; 9 a.m. — 4-H dairy show, 10 a.m. — 4-H rabbit and cavy show, 12 p.m. — 4-H air rifle trailer opens; 5 p.m. 4-H sheep show.
Wednesday, Aug. 11 – 8 a.m. 4-H Food booth and dairy bar opens; 9 a.m. 4-H Mini Horse and Cloverbud show, 12 p.m. 4-H Air Rifle trailer opens, 3 p.m. 4-H Goat Show.
Thursday, Aug. 12: 8 a.m. — 4-H food booth and dairy bar opens; 9 a.m. — 4-H Gymkhana horse show; 12 p.m. — 4-H air rifle trailer opens; 4 p.m. — 4-H beef show; and 6 p.m. — 4-H swine show.
Friday, Aug. 13 – 8 a.m. 4-H Food booth and dairy bar opens; 9 a.m. 4-H General Horse show, 9 a.m. 4-H Poultry show; 12 p.m. 4-H Air rifle trailer opens.
Saturday, Aug. 14: 8 a.m. — 4-H food booth and dairy bar opens; 12 p.m. — 4-H air rifle trailer opens; 5:30 p.m. — presentation of awards; 7 a.m. — weigh-in and 6 p.m. — 54th annual 4-H livestock auction.
This year the admission fee offers guests access to 4-H and other shows and activities, the midway and rides by Gillette Shows, and all of the grandstand shows – including the demolition derby.
The schedule for 4-H and other fair activities can be found at www.tiogacofair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.