TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School District announced a plan for an in-person graduation ceremony to be held on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We originally thought we were going to have to do a virtual graduation, but we’ll be able to do an in-person graduation,” Superintendent David Hamilton said.
The ceremony will be held on the football field, with the students seated in the visitor’s stands, and guests in chairs on the football field.
The seats on the field will be broken into squares measuring nine feet by nine feet. Seats will be assigned by a blind drawing.
Each graduate will be permitted two guests.
Tioga’s tradition of parents walking across the stage with the graduates will continue.
Ushers will escort parents from their seats to the stage and back.
“We’re excited that we can at least do an in-person graduation now,” Hamilton said of the adapted plans.
