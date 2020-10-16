WAVERLY — An Athens man is facing several charges, including a felony gun charge, following a traffic stop in Waverly on Oct. 6.
According to a press release from the Waverly Police Department, Jordan C. Comstock, 22, has been charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm; misdemeanor criminal possession of weapon in the fourth degree; misdemeanor Criminal possession of controlled substance (4 grams of Methamphetamine) and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation.
Comstock was also cited for an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to signal turn.
The arrest took place following a traffic stop on Chemung Street in Waverly at 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The firearm — a 9mm handgun— and ammunition was located in the glove compartment of the vehicle by officers while conducting a search of the vehicle.
Comstock is scheduled to answer the charges in the Village of Waverly Justice Court on October 22.
