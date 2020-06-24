ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Police are asking the public for their help in locating an Endicott, New York man that is wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $30,000 from a local business.
Police said that arrangements were made for a Zachary Kenneth Hawley to surrender himself but that he failed to appear at the agreed upon time. Police believe that he has fled the area.
The last known residence of Hawley in Endicott was checked by New York authorities recently with negative results.
Police said Hawley was aware of the investigation into the theft and knew he was wanted in connection to the alleged crimes.
Hawley, 22, stands at six feet and weighs approximately 233 pounds. He is wanted on charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft of services, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and criminal use of a communication facility — all felonies. Police also are charging him with misdemeanor tampering with records or identification.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hawley to contact Sergeant Keith Stackhouse by email at kstackhouse@athenstownship.org or by calling (570) 888-2200.
Police noted that all information given to police will be held in the strictest confidence.
