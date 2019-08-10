WAVERLY — Three Waverly residents are facing drug-related charges following a six-month narcotics investigation focused on illegal drug activity and sales, according to village police.

Specifically, the investigation and resulting arrests were centered around the sale of heroin in the village, and all three individuals were apprehended during the morning hours of Tuesday.

• Janis A. Stevenson, 46, was charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and felony possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

• David A. Crawn, 30, was charged with felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

• Steven J. Shaffer, 62, was charged with felony criminal possession of controlled substance in the third degree.

Police said all three individuals were arraigned in Tioga County Court in Owego before Judge Gerald Keene. They were all then remanded to Tioga County Jail with no set bail amount to await further legal action.

