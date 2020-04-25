The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the stock market to tank in recent months, but businesses like those on the New York Stock Exchange haven’t been the only ones to take a hit.
The commodities market is struggling as well — with dairy especially suffering.
“The issue is that milk truly isn’t a commodity, it’s a food,” Matthew Strong, who helps run Stronghaven Farm in Barton, said. “So it really shouldn’t be traded on the Chicago Board. It should be based on supply and demand.”
Right now, demand is low.
“People aren’t investing in it. They’re not purchasing contracts, per se, of milk. Then the price drops, and what the farmer gets is less,” he added.
The lack of investor demand paired with a run on grocery stores resulted in empty dairy shelves. However, cows do not stop producing, and farmers cannot stop milking them.
“You can’t just turn them off,” Strong said.
Stronghaven had excess milk, and consumers couldn’t get it at the store, so the farm resorted to giving it away.
“We went through a phase where we were not happy with where the milk price was, and we were not happy that we’d keep hearing that the store shelves are empty of dairy products,” said Strong. “People wanted milk and they just couldn’t get it. That made us pretty upset, and we decided that we were going to do something.”
Stronghaven is a part of a co-op with the Dairy Farmers of America, which recently notified its members that they must cut their production by 15 percent by May 1.
“They didn’t care how it was done, and if you didn’t do it, then you weren’t going to get paid for that extra 15 percent of the milk,” Strong said of the situation.
Strong said the agriculture business had been struggling since 2012, and finally got back on track when the Farm Bill was passed in late 2018.
Part of the Farm Bill included payments provided to farmers of major commodities in case revenue declines. Those declines have been extreme recently, leaving the government unable to keep up with the aid.
Strong is calling on elected officials to gain a greater understanding of his industry.
“I’d like the (them) to get involved and understand the dairy industry,” he said.
Part of that new understanding is finding a way for Strong and other dairy farmers to sell milk again.
“When they decided they were going to shut the complete country off over this virus, it sent everything back into a whirlwind, and agriculture is suffering, I would say the most.”
Stronghaven is currently operating at a loss, losing six dollars for every 100 pounds of milk that leaves the farm.
Strong is calling on elected officials to allow businesses to reopen, and is encouraging others to contact them and do the same.
“They keep telling me it’s impossible to do. They can’t do that,” he said. “My feeling is that the need to do something about opening the trade back up, opening the country back up. Let business go back to the way it was.”
Strong, who encouraged social distancing, said that opening restaurants — even at half-capacity — would help get his farm back on track to making a profit.
“Consumption dropped on dairy products when these restaurants closed,” said Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.